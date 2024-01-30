The President of the Republic. H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai this morning received in audience the Vice President of Sierra Leone, Hon. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh at his Rehab Residence.

Vice President Jalloh's visit on Monday, January 29, 2024, comes barely a week after President Boakai's historic inauguration as 26th President of Liberia on January 22, 2024, which President Julius Maada Bio attended.

Addressing the press after the meeting with President Boakai, the Vice President said the meeting was fruitful and that his visit was a follow-up to President Maada Bio's. He further said that his coming is a courtesy and solidarity gesture intended to congratulate and wish President Boakai well as he assumes the task of steering the affairs of the country.

"Besides, I brought special greetings and best wishes from President Maada Bio and the people of Sierra Leone," he asserted.

During his visit, the Sierra Leone VP graciously accepted President Boakai's invitation to witness his Annual Address ceremony at the Capitol Building.

Vice President Jalloh was accompanied by a high-power delegation of the Sierra Leonean Government, including the Sierra Leonean Ambassador accredited to Monrovia.

Liberia and Sierra Leone share ethnic and cultural commonalities, and most importantly enjoy excellent ties predating their respective independence.