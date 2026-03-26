The Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL) has joined African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 – scheduled to take place in Cape Town from October 12–16 – as a Strategic Partner. The Directorate will be positioned to leverage the event to highlight its open acreage, competitive fiscal framework and upstream integration plans to international investors, signaling Sierra Leone’s emergence as a frontier exploration hotspot in the MSGBC basin and across the wider Gulf of Guinea.

Italian energy major Eni and other international players have engaged in detailed geological studies across Sierra Leone’s offshore basin, underscoring rising confidence in the country’s hydrocarbon potential. Backed by enhanced 3D seismic reprocessing and basin-wide prospectivity studies, the PDSL is accelerating data-led de-risking efforts to unlock prospects such as Vega and attract fresh upstream capital.

A central focus for investors is the anticipated resumption of offshore drilling in 2026 – the country’s first campaign in nearly a decade. Following the conclusion of its fifth licensing round, which offered 56 offshore blocks, Sierra Leone is preparing to drill new wells targeting an estimated multi-billion-barrel resource base, supported by improved subsurface imaging and strengthened regulatory oversight.

Sierra Leone is also in the final stages of establishing its first state-owned national oil company, which will hold a mandatory 10% carried interest in all exploration licenses. The government is targeting an overall 25–30% participation in projects, balancing national value capture with competitive terms for international operators.

Downstream integration is also gathering pace, with the 105–126 MW Nant gas-to-power plant in Freetown, developed by Anergi Group and TCQ Power, expected to nearly double national generation capacity when it comes online in 2027. In parallel, PDSL is spearheading plans for Sierra Leone’s first refinery to reduce reliance on roughly 15,000 barrels per day of imported refined products.

“PDSL’s participation at AEW 2026 reflects Sierra Leone’s serious commitment to unlocking its offshore potential through transparency, strong fiscal terms and data-driven de-risking,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber, adding, “Their strategic vision aligns with Africa’s broader push for energy security, industrialization and investor partnership.”

With drilling set to resume, a national oil company nearing launch and integrated gas-to-power and refining projects advancing, Sierra Leone is entering a defining phase. At AEW 2026, PDSL is expected to present a clear message: the basin is open, the data is ready, and the opportunity is real.