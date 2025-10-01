Sierra Leone has officially joined the International Energy Forum (IEF) marking a significant step in deepening global energy dialogue. The nation signed a deal with the IEF during the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference on Tuesday, cementing Sierra Leone’s membership in the inter-government international organization.

The agreement, signed by IEF Secretary General Jassim AlShirawi and Foday B. L. Mansaray, Director General of the Petroluem Directorate of Sierra Leone, aligns with goals by the IEF’s objectives to strengthen Africa’s position in global energy discussions.

“It is a pleasure and honor to welcome Sierra Leone as a member of the IEF. We are an inter-governmental organization that focuses on energy security, market and data transparency as well as fair and orderly energy transitions. We welcome every African nation to join our community. We want to give Africa a voice to address the challenges and opportunities facing the African energy sector,” stated AlShirawi.

The agreement comes as Sierra Leone advances the development of its oil, gas and energy sectors. This year, the country is preparing to kickstart an ambitious drilling program – the first offshore drilling program since 2012 – and will also launch its next licensing round in October 2025. The country is simultaneously developing an oil refinery to enhance fuel security. By joining the IEF, the Sierra Leone stands to benefit from direct engagement with global partners.

“This is a momentous occasion for us and we are excited to be part of the IEF where we can share our ideas. We look forward to a long-term partnership with the IEF,” stated Mansaray.