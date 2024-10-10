His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has formally bid farewell to four newly appointed ambassadors and a high commissioner, following their successful parliamentary approval. The diplomats were presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Alhaji Timothy Musa Kabba, at the State House in Freetown.

The diplomats taking leave of office are, Dr. Julius F. Sandy, High Commissioner-designate to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Momodu Koroma, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Mr. Ibrahim Turay, Ambassador-designate to Senegal, Madam Fatmata Sawaneh, Deputy Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Guinea, and Mr. Lusine Kallon, Deputy Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Liberia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Alhaji Timothy Musa Kabba, expressed his honor in presenting the diplomats to President Bio, acknowledging the completion of their parliamentary approval process.

All the Ambassadors and High Commisoner expressed gratitude to President Bio for the opportunity to serve in their new capacity and promised to represent Sierra Leone with humility and dedication, drawing inspiration from the leadership of the President. They promised to work diligently to deepen the bilateral relationship between Sierra Leone and the countries of their posting.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the diplomats and commended their service to the nation and the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP). He acknowledged the important roles they have played and urged them to continue building strong diplomatic, cultural, and economic relationships with their host countries.

The President expressed confidence in their abilities and assured them of his full support during their diplomatic missions. He encouraged them to deepen the existing bilateral ties between Sierra Leone and their respective countries and to serve with distinction.