Sierra Leone has entered a critical phase in strengthening its pandemic preparedness and response capacities, officially flagging-off the operationalisation of the Pandemic Fund. This milestone signals the country’s continued commitment to protecting communities and contributing to global health security.

The project is led by the National Public Health Agency (NPHA), with the World Health Organization (WHO) serving as the lead implementing entity. Other key implementing partners include the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UNICEF and the World Bank, reflecting a multi-sectoral, One Health approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

Sierra Leone’s successful application to the highly competitive Pandemic Fund demonstrates the Government’s growing leadership in global health security. This achievement was made possible through sustained collaboration, with WHO and partners providing technical guidance to shape a proposal aligned with international standards and responsive to national health priorities.

The Pandemic Fund offers a transformative opportunity to strengthen Sierra Leone’s capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats with greater speed and efficiency. Targeted investments will focus on enhancing disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, health workforce development, and emergency operations, building a more resilient and responsive health system.

Speaking at the flag-off, on behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr Austin Demby, the Deputy Minister 2 for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Sahr Hemore, emphasized: “We are working assiduously to ensure the health and protection of our citizens against diseases and to contribute to global health security.”

The timing of this investment is critical. In recent years, Sierra Leone has faced a number of public health emergencies, including the ongoing mpox outbreak, which have exposed systemic vulnerabilities despite the tireless efforts of frontline health workers. The fund aims to address these gaps, while laying the foundation for sustainable, long-term preparedness.

“Sierra Leone’s operationalisation of the pandemic fund represents a significant milestone,” said Dr George Ameh, WHO Representative in Sierra Leone. “The responsibility to deliver rests with all of us, and WHO remains committed to providing technical support throughout the implementation.”

WHO’s role goes beyond the initial design phase. As the lead implementing entity, WHO will continue to provide technical expertise in operational planning, capacity building, monitoring, and evaluation, to ensure that investments translate into measurable, sustainable outcomes. This partnership underscores WHO’s commitment to country-led efforts that advance both national priorities and global health security.

Sierra Leone’s approach serves as an example of how multi-partner collaboration, anchored in strong national leadership, can drive meaningful progress in pandemic preparedness. Sustained success will depend on transparent governance, inclusive coordination, and accountability to both national stakeholders and international partners.

With continued support from WHO, FAO, UNICEF, and the World Bank, Sierra Leone is poised to build a legacy of preparedness that will protect current and future generations and contribute to regional and global health security efforts.