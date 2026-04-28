Waheed Abbasi, Senior Vice President, Gas Services: Europe and Africa at Siemens Energy, has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition as a speaker. Abbasi’s participation comes at a time when Siemens Energy is deepening its footprint in Angola through major power infrastructure and local capacity investments, positioning itself as a key enabler of the country’s evolving oil and gas market. At the event this September (9-10), Abbasi is expected to bring insights into how power technology and gas infrastructure are converging to support Angola’s next phase of industry growth.

With a long-standing presence in Angola, Siemens Energy has played a central role in strengthening power and infrastructure systems through projects in the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors. The company is currently developing an 80 MW power generation plant for the Kaminho FPSO - part of the first large deepwater development in the Kwanza Basin. The FPSO, currently 50% complete, will be installed in 2027 with first oil produced from the Cameia field in 2028. By integrating advanced power generation systems into offshore infrastructure, Siemens Energy is supporting more efficient, lower-emission production while ensuring reliable operations in deepwater environments.

At the same time, Siemens Energy has strengthened its on-the-ground presence with the launch of its Angola Service Shop in 2026. The facility brings service execution, project support, training and critical spare parts closer to customers, enabling faster response times and improving operational reliability across Angola’s oil and gas sector. By anchoring its services locally, Siemens Energy is not only supporting existing projects but also building the infrastructure needed to sustain long-term industry growth, reinforcing supply chain resilience and technical capacity within the country.

Siemens Energy’s activities in Angola form part of a broader continental strategy, with the company active in more than 50 African countries and leading initiatives across power generation, renewable energy and hydrogen development. This pan-African footprint positions Siemens Energy as a key partner for governments seeking to balance industrial growth with energy transition goals. In Angola, this is particularly relevant as the country looks to diversify its energy mix while leveraging its hydrocarbon resources to drive economic development.

Angola’s strategy to increase the share of gas in its energy mix to 25% is creating new opportunities for companies like Siemens Energy to deploy gas-to-power solutions. The start of key projects, including the country’s first non-associated gas project – led by the New Gas Consortium –, is expected to unlock greater gas flows, supporting both LNG exports and domestic power generation. As gas availability increases, the need for efficient power generation, grid infrastructure and industrial energy solutions will become more critical. Siemens Energy’s technology portfolio, spanning gas turbines, power systems and integrated energy solutions, positions the company to play a central role in enabling this transition.

Stepping into this picture, Abbasi’s participation at AOG 2026 comes at a time when Angola is aligning upstream growth with downstream and power sector expansion, creating a more integrated energy ecosystem. The event will provide a platform for discussions around gas monetization, power infrastructure and industrial development, areas where Siemens Energy is actively contributing.