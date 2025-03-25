Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) organized a special iftar program in Tunisia to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with children with Down syndrome and their families.

Alongside the iftar meal, the program featured various performances and entertainment activities designed for children with Down syndrome. Clown shows and musical performances captivated the audience, while the children themselves took the stage to showcase their talents.

TİKA made the joy of Ramadan even more special by gifting festive clothes to children with Down syndrome at the event. Additionally, suhur packages were distributed to families, fostering the spirit of solidarity and sharing the blessings of Ramadan.

This heartfelt gathering, attended by Tunisian Mufti Hichem Ben Mahmoud and Türkiye’s Ambassador to Tunisia Ahmet Misbah Demircan, brought smiles to the faces of children and their families while strengthening the bonds of unity and togetherness.