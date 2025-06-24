As the global energy transition accelerates and demand for critical minerals continues to surge, Africa’s vast mineral wealth – accounting for 30% of the world’s critical minerals - is capturing the attention of investors, innovators and policymakers worldwide. African Mining Week (AMW) - taking place on October 1 - 3, 2025 in Cape Town - arrives at a pivotal moment for the continent’s mining sector. Under the theme From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth, AMW is set to be a game-changing platform that will connect governments, industry leaders, financiers, and technology providers to shape the next phase of mining-led development across Africa.

Multi Track Agenda

AMW 2025 will feature a comprehensive multi-track program designed to reflect the full spectrum of Africa’s mining value chain. Delegates will have access to the Strategic Conference, Technical Conference, and Mining Investment Hub - each offering dynamic discussions on issues ranging from regulatory improvements and infrastructure development to mergers, acquisitions, and local content policies. The program is geared toward fostering investment, promoting downstream beneficiation, and accelerating inclusive economic growth through value-added mineral processing.

Country Spotlights

Country Spotlights will take center stage at AMW, offering targeted investment intelligence and updates from key African mining jurisdictions. The country spotlights will highlight opportunities within the world’s largest platinum group metals producer; South Africa, which accounts for over 80% of the world’s total reserves. The Zambia spotlight will showcase opportunities resulting from efforts by the country to increase its copper output to three million tons per annum by 2031. Today, Zambia ranks as Africa’s second largest copper producer. The spotlight on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – the world’s largest cobalt producer and Africa’s leading copper producer – will connect investors with emerging opportunities as the country intensifies the creation of Special Economic Zones for electric vehicle manufacturing using local mineral resources. Botswana’s diamond-led economic growth strategy, Gabon’s evolving landscape under its reformed Mining Code, and Morocco’s phosphate-driven value addition will be unpacked during the country spotlights. Emerging lithium markets in Namibia and Zimbabwe will also be in focus, as these countries position themselves as key suppliers for battery and green technology supply chains.

Dedicated Forums

Dedicated forums and summits at AMW will provide platforms for deeper engagement on sector-specific themes. The Ministerial Forum will showcase policy reform initiatives to boost investor confidence and unlock project pipelines. The Gold Summit will explore Africa’s position in global gold markets, while the Women in Leadership Forum will promote gender inclusion across the extractive industries. The Technology Forum will feature cutting-edge mining solutions powered by AI, automation, and data analytics. The Junior Miners Forum will create a dedicated space for emerging companies to connect with financiers, development partners, and technology providers.

Regional Roundtables

AMW 2025 will host a series of Regional Roundtables to catalyze multi-billion-dollar collaborations between Africa and global partners and position the continent as a competitive hub for mineral development and beneficiation. The U.S.-Africa, China-Africa, European Partnerships in Mining, and Middle East-Africa roundtables will promote joint ventures, infrastructure financing, knowledge exchange, and innovation transfer.

Technical Workshops

Technical Workshops will provide hands-on training and in-depth learning opportunities for engineers, ESG professionals, and mining executives. Topics will include sustainable mineral processing, ESG compliance, AI-powered exploration, and advanced drilling technologies.

High Level Panel Discussions

Throughout the three-day event, AMW 2025 will also serve as a high-level platform for strategic discussions that address Africa’s pressing industry challenges. These include sector financing, environmental and social governance, supply chain traceability, formalization of small-scale mining, skills development, and the broader implications of digitalization in mining operations. Ministers, regulators, service providers, and industry leaders will come together to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and turn insights into action.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference on October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.