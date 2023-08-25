SGI Dubai (www.SignMiddleEast.com), the leading global showcase for cutting-edge printing and signage solutions, is gearing up to revolutionize the African industry landscape. Set to be held at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre from 18th to 20th September, the 26th edition of SGI Dubai (https://apo-opa.info/3OTZ6n8) promises to be a game-changer for African stakeholders. Industry experts, visionaries, and trendsetters from around the world will converge to unveil the latest innovations that will propel the African printing industry into an era of unrivaled growth and prosperity. Register now to witness the transformation of the African printing industry at SGI Dubai 2023: https://apo-opa.info/3OTZ6n8

Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, Chairman of IEC, expressed his anticipation, "African economies are poised to become a powerhouse of opportunities on the global stage. The demand for cutting-edge printing and signage products and services is destined to soar across the continent, fueled by the remarkable growth of its commercial printing industry. The innovations unveiled at SGI Dubai 2023 will be the catalyst that ignites an extraordinary transformation in the African printing sector. This exhibition is not just a platform for business-to-business interactions; it is an ecosystem of innovation and knowledge, connecting brilliant minds from diverse vertical sectors."

With the African printing industry projected to reach a staggering value of US$235.3 million by the end of 2031, the timing couldn't be more perfect. The continent boasts approximately 2,000 commercial printing companies, with a majority comprising small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs). An additional 1,000 companies cater to pre-press and post-press services, showcasing the rapid expansion of this thriving sector.

SGI Dubai 2023 (https://apo-opa.info/3E9GESy) will showcase an array of industries, with special emphasis on digital display technologies, labeling, metal cutting&engraving, spare parts&consumables, software, paper, and ground-breaking technologies such as 3D printing and artificial intelligence. The show will serve as an unparalleled opportunity for African sign-makers, print and production manufacturers, media agencies, car wrapping industry, real-estate developers, hospitality and tourism industries, architects, and brand consultants to explore limitless possibilities and elevate their businesses to new heights.

Mr. Falaknaz emphasized the show's significance for the African continent, "The growth strategy for African stakeholders must begin now. SGI Dubai (https://apo-opa.info/3E9GESy) presents not only an exceptional platform for sourcing top-of-the-line machines with the latest technology but also fosters meaningful connections among industry professionals. We've witnessed a steady surge in the number of African trade visitors year after year, representing key nations such as Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Cameroon, South Africa, Sudan, Ghana, Namibia, Tanzania, Egypt, and Libya, among others. The proximity of our show to Africa makes it highly accessible for business owners to engage directly with exhibitors and manufacturers of top brands, securing the most competitive rates."

During the previous edition, SGI Dubai (https://apo-opa.info/3E9GESy) welcomed over 300 global exhibitors from 30+ countries and registered thousands of trade visitors from 100+ countries worldwide. The influence of SGI Dubai extends beyond the Middle East, making it a pivotal event for Africa's growth trajectory.

Mr. Falaknaz concluded, "SGI Dubai (https://apo-opa.info/3E9GESy) is more than just a trade show; it is an invaluable opportunity for African visitors to conduct market research and make well-informed business decisions. As the show's influence continues to expand across the African continent, the growing number of visitors is a testament to the benefits it offers all stakeholders involved. SGI Dubai 2023 is set to redefine the future of the African printing and signage sector, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for growth and prosperity."