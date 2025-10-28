The Vice President of the Republic of India, His Excellency Hon. Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, on Monday morning, following his inauguration as the 6th President of Seychelles.

President Herminie extended a warm welcome to the distinguished dignitary and expressed his sincere gratitude for his presence at this historic inauguration ceremony.

During the meeting, Vice President Radhakrishnan conveyed congratulatory messages from His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and extended an invitation for President Herminie to undertake an official visit to India. He expressed his great honour in being present in Seychelles on this momentous occasion. In response, President Herminie requested that his best wishes be conveyed to Prime Minister Modi.

The discussions underscored the deep-rooted friendship and enduring bilateral relations between India and Seychelles. Both parties expressed their satisfaction with the strength of the partnership and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further enhance cooperation across multiple sectors. Key areas of focus included maritime security, digitalization, healthcare, and capacity building. The two leaders emphasized that these sectors represent shared priorities and mutual benefit, laying the foundation for an even stronger partnership in the years ahead.

Following his visit with President Herminie, H.E Hon. Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan paid a courtesy visit to the Vice-President Elect, Mr. Sebastien Pillay.

Also present at the meeting were Ambassador Ian Madeleine, Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs; Ms. Lindy Ernesta, Director of Bilateral Affairs; Mr. James Carpin, Third Secretary, Bilateral Affairs; His Excellency Mr. Rohit Rathish, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Seychelles; Shri Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary; Shri Puneet Agrawal, Additional Secretary (IOR), Ministry of External Affairs; Ms. V. Lalithalakshmi; and Shri Chandrasekar S, Private Secretary to the Vice President of India.