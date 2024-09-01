President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First LadyLinda Ramkalawan, served as the guest of honor at the Long Service Awards Ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs at the Savoy Resort last evening.

The event's highlight was the recognition of Mrs. Sophie Pool for her exceptional 45-year tenure, although she was unable to attend in person. Mrs. Cecile Decommarmond, Director General for Human Resource and Budget Management, also received special acknowledgment for her four decades of dedicated service to the Ministry.

In his address, President Ramkalawan underscored the profound significance of the occasion. "This ceremony brings much reflection," he stated, "echoing words of wisdom that symbolize the unwavering devotion and commitment among our honoured staff." The President urged the awardees to continue their exemplary work and emphasized the importance of inspiring younger generations to cultivate similar dedication.

The Minister for Local Government opened the ceremony with congratulatory remarks, praising the awardees for their "remarkable devotion, unwavering dedication, resilience, and hard work" throughout their careers.

The formal proceedings were interspersed with cultural performances, adding a celebratory atmosphere to the event. These artistic interludes showcased local talent and enhanced the significance of recognizing long-standing public service.

The ceremony honoured not only local government staff but also long-serving employees from various government sectors, highlighting the administration's commitment to valuing experienced personnel throughout public service.

The Long Service Awards Ceremony stands as a testament to the Seychelles government's appreciation for its dedicated workforce and its ongoing commitment to fostering excellence in public service.

Also in attendance were the Minister for Local Government and Community Affairs Mrs. Rose Marie Hoareau, Chief Secretary of Public Affairs Mrs. Sheila Mohideen, principal officers, directors and employees of the local government.