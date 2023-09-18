President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of congratulations to the group of Seychellois Sailing athletes who represented Seychelles at the 2023 Regional Sailing Championship held in Mauritius.
"Congratulations on the excellent results. You have all made Seychelles proud and ensured our flag is raised to the highest level. Continue to train hard and maintain the discipline. Once again congratulations to everyone who formed part of the Seychelles Sailing team during these Championships."
President Ramkalawan also addressed a message of solidarity to one of the athletes, a Kite Surfer Neddy Radegonde who was seriously injured during the championship. "Wishing him speedy recovery."
List of Medalists for the 2023 Regional Sailing Championship
Optimist:
Odysius Melaine- Gold
Joshua Allccon -Silver
International Laser Class Association ILCA 4 Female:
Alison Hoareau- Gold
Samantha Faure- Silver
Ella Constance- Bronze
International Laser Class Association
ILCA 7:
Roy Govinden -Gold
Windsurfing:
Jean-Marc Gardette- Gold
Jacqueline Languila -Bronze