As part of his official visit to Cuba, President Wavel Ramkalawan toured several key health institutions and engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening Seychelles' healthcare sector.

President Ramkalawan visited the La Pradera International Health Centre and the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, where he explored advancements in medical treatment and biotechnology that could benefit Seychelles.

Following these visits, the President met with Cuba’s Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal Miranda, to discuss the longstanding healthcare cooperation between the two nations and explore new avenues for collaboration.

President Ramkalawan expressed Seychelles' gratitude for the Cuban medical brigade, which has been a cornerstone of healthcare support in Seychelles. Currently, 25 Cuban specialists and 13 general practitioners are working with the Seychelles Ministry of Health, significantly enhancing the country's medical services.

Additionally, the cooperation extends to medical training, with Cuban scholarships enabling Seychellois students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in medicine, further building the nation’s healthcare capacity.