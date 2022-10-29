President Wavel Ramkalawan today announced and convened the first meeting of the Defence Forces Council, at State House. The new Council has been set up following the promotions and restructuring of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF).

The Council is chaired by the President of the Republic who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. The other Council Members are the Chief of Defence Forces, Brigadier Michael Rosette, Seychelles Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Colonel Jean Attala, Seychelles Defence Forces Land Force Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Hollanda, Acting Commander of the Seychelles Coast Guard, Lieutenant Colonel David Arrisol, SDF person in charge of Training, Lieutenant Colonel, Didace Hoareau, Special Forces Unit, Lieutenant Colonel Archil Mondon, based in the Office of the Chief of Staff and secretary to the Council, Lieutenant Colonel Allain Pierre. The Vice-President of the Republic Mr. Ahmed Afif also attends the meetings.

The Commanding Officer (CO) of Seychelles Air Force (SAF), Major Rodney Zarine who is currently on overseas training is also as a member of the Council.

The meeting of the Defence Forces Council is usually held every month where issues relating to the SDF, defence and security are discussed.