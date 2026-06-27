President Dr Patrick Herminie will later this afternoon welcome the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, on a State Visit to Seychelles, where he will serve as the Guest of Honour for the nation's 50th anniversary of Independence celebrations.

Prime Minister Modi's visit reflects the longstanding friendship and enduring partnership between Seychelles and India, which have enjoyed diplomatic relations since Seychelles attained Independence in 1976.

During the visit, President Herminie and Prime Minister Modi are expected to hold bilateral discussions aimed at further strengthening cooperation between the two countries. The Indian Prime Minister will also participate in official engagements commemorating Seychelles' Golden Jubilee Independence celebrations.

Over the past five decades, the two countries have continued to strengthen cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including maritime security, defence, healthcare, education, capacity building, climate resilience, sustainable development and the blue economy.

India remains one of Seychelles’ closest and most valued development partners, supporting numerous infrastructure, healthcare, education and community development initiatives while working closely with Seychelles to promote peace, security and stability in the Indian Ocean region.

The visit reaffirms the close and enduring ties between Seychelles and India and reflects the shared commitment of both nations to deepening their partnership for the mutual benefit of their peoples.