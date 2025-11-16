Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of Republic of Seychelles, delivered his maiden address before the National Assembly on Friday evening, presenting a focused agenda aimed at strengthening governance, supporting social development, and ensuring more inclusive economic growth. The event was attended by the First Lady Mrs. Veronique Herminie, Vice-President Sebastien Pillay, Cabinet of Ministers, the judiciary, members of the Diplomatic corps, and other high-level officials.

In his remarks, President Herminie reaffirmed his government's commitment to reinforcing democratic institutions and ensuring the National Assembly has the independence and resources necessary to carry out its oversight role effectively. He also announced that several constitutional amendments will soon be tabled to enhance impartiality, accountability, and fair representation across state institutions.

President Herminie outlined measures to ease the cost of living and improve welfare, including the reintroduction of the Long Service Allowance and an unconditional 13th month salary for public sector employees and support for small businesses will be strengthened.

Gratuity benefits will be increased based on years of service. Students from Praslin and La Digue enrolled in professional programmes on Mahé will receive a one-off allowance from 2026, and the Unemployment Relief Scheme will be reinstated to offer guidance, training opportunities, and financial support for jobseekers, particularly young people. The Department of Poverty Alleviation will be revived, the national housing repair budget doubled, and a living wage introduced in 2026.

Key economic and social security reforms include the removal of the Environmental Sustainability Levy for visitors staying in small establishments, the reduction of the retirement age from sixty-five to sixty-three, and an increase in monthly Social Security retirement benefits from January 2026. The government has also secured a significant share in Nouvobanq, with the proceeds directed toward strengthening the Seychelles Pension Fund.

The President also announced that a stop notice has been issued to halt the hotel construction project on Assumption Island, effective Thursday, 13th November 2025. To promote accountability and transparency, the President further announced the establishment of a new commissions of inquiry, including one led by former Chief Justice Mathilda Twomey to examine the Assumption Island development. Other inquiries will address past incidents and institutional concerns.

The Seychelles News Agency will be re-established to support access to information, while new legislation will require all politicians and their immediate families to declare their assets. A Fair Administrative Act will further ensure equality and eliminate favouritism in public administration.

Recognising national challenges in mental health and drug abuse, the government will establish a Mental Health Authority and reinstate the Agency for the Prevention of Drug Abuse and Rehabilitation (APDAR), with intensified anti-drug operations targeting maritime trafficking.

President Herminie concluded by calling for unity and collective responsibility, emphasizing his vision of a Seychelles that serves the interests of all its people and commits to governing with humility, courage, and integrity.