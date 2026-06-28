President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie this evening hosted a State Dinner at State House in honour of His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, who is the Guest of Honour at Seychelles' 50th Anniversary of Independence as a Republic.

The dinner was attended by Speaker of the National Assembly Azarel Ernesta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Diapora, Mr Barry Faure, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar, and Members of Cabinet amongst other guests.

This year carries particular significance for both nations, as 2026 also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Seychelles and India, a partnership built on shared democratic values, maritime cooperation, and enduring people-to-people ties. The concurrent celebrations of Seychelles' Golden Jubilee as a Republic and five decades of bilateral friendship lend the visit exceptional symbolic weight.

Addressing guests at the dinner, President Herminie affirmed the enduring bond between the two nations. "India has been a steadfast friend to Seychelles, a sentiment warmly reciprocated by our people and our vibrant Indian diaspora," said President Herminie.

Prime Minister Modi, who was presented with a giant tortoise by Seychelles during his first State Visit, drew on the cherished symbol to speak to the depth of bilateral ties. “The friendship between India and Seychelles has progressed steady, strong and long-lasting, and together we will win the race,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Seychelles and India have maintained close and mutually beneficial relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1976, with India remaining a committed development partner across sectors including infrastructure, defence, health, and maritime security.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Victoria earlier this morning to a formal welcome befitting the historic occasion, marking his second State Visit to Seychelles.

Prime Minister Modi's presence as Guest of Honour at the National Day celebrations on 29 June 2026 underscores the depth and vitality of the Seychelles-India relationship as both nations look to the next fifty years of partnership.