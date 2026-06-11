A historic constitutional milestone was marked at State House today as President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie, gave his ceremonial assent to the National Assembly Administration Act 2026. The assent completed a legislative reform journey that began more than a decade ago during his tenure as Speaker of the National Assembly, culminating in a moment of profound institutional significance.

The Act establishes a dedicated legal and administrative framework for the National Assembly, separating the legislature's operational structures from the public service and reinforcing Parliament's institutional independence as a co-equal branch of government.

The ceremony brought together representatives of all three branches of government, underscoring the constitutional significance of the occasion and the shared commitment to strengthening Seychelles' democratic institutions. Those in attendance included Vice-President Sebastian Pillay, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, Trade and Investment Pierre Laporte, Chief Justice Rony Govinden, Members of the National Assembly, and senior government officials.

Remarks on behalf of the Executive were delivered by Minister Laporte, who described the legislation as a fulfilment of a central commitment of President Herminie’s Administration. "The strengthening of the National Assembly does not diminish the Executive, rather it strengthens the constitutional balance between the three arms of Government," he said.

Speaking from the heart, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon Ernesta, reflected on a legislative journey spanning more than a decade. Addressing President Herminie directly, she noted that it was during his tenure as Speaker that work on the Administration Bill first began. "Today, I stand here ready to humbly witness you assent to it. Destiny is indeed a poetic thing," she said. The Speaker confirmed that she has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association to support the full operationalisation of the Act.

The National Assembly Administration Act 2026 takes effect from the date of assent, marking a new chapter in the institutional development of Seychelles' Parliament and the continued strengthening of the country's democratic governance framework. Implementing provisions will follow in accordance with the Act's transitional arrangement.