The Grant Agreement aimed at advancing Seychelles’ Social Housing Programme was signed today between the Government of the Republic of Seychelles and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), reinforcing strong bilateral cooperation in support of Seychelles’ national social housing priorities.

The agreement was signed on the margins of the World Governments Summit in Dubai by Mr Pierre Laporte, Minister for Finance, Economic Planning, Trade and Investment, on behalf of the Government of Seychelles, and Mr Mohammed Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The project aims to promote inclusive economic and social development in Seychelles by strengthening the country’s social housing sector. It seeks to improve living standards and welfare, address growing housing demand, enhance quality of life, and support more balanced urban development and population distribution.

The Social Housing Project includes the construction of 80 housing units for low-income families, comprising 32 two-room units and 48 three-room units, all equipped with essential facilities and infrastructure services. The project consists of 80 residential units spread across 10 blocks of 8 units each, located in adjacent sites in the Orchid Village area.

Works under the project will include civil construction, connections to electricity, water, and sewage networks, as well as the development of outdoor and communal spaces, ensuring a safe, functional, and sustainable residential environment.

The total grant amount under the agreement is approximately USD 8.7 million. The initiative reflects the United Arab Emirates’s long-standing commitment to supporting Seychelles’ development efforts, particularly in addressing housing needs.

Also present at the signing ceremony were, Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Minister Barry Faure, Seychelles Ambassador to the UAE, Mr. Gervais Moumou, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Republic of Seychelles Ahmed Saeed Rashed Alhumaid Alneyad.

Following the signing, President Dr. Patrick Herminie met with H.E Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan to briefly review Seychelles’ participation in the World Government Summit and the status of ongoing development cooperation and economic initiatives