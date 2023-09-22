The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan is currently in New York attending the 78thUnited Nations General Assembly also had the opportunity to participate in various other key meetings and events relevant for Seychelles.

As a member of the African Union (AU) and in his capacity Chairperson of the AU African Islands Climate Commission, President Ramkalawan yesterday attended the forum of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC).

The key objective of the meeting was to deliberate on the outcome of the Africa Climate Summit, held on 4 to 6 September in Nairobi, Kenya, to review the roadmap for implementation of outcomes of the Summit and align on Africa’s Key Messages and Common Position to the COP28 to be held in November.

The opening session saw statements delivered by the President of the Republic of Kenya and CAHOSCC Coordinator, Mr William Ruto followed by statements by the Chairperson of the African Union, H.E Moussa Faki and the President of the Union of the Comoros and AU Chairperson ,Mr Azalin Assoumani respectively.

Delegates present were also briefed on latest updates and reports. First was the Presentation of the Declaration on African Climate Summit and Draft Implementation Roadmap by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, H.E Amb. Josefa Sako.

The second presentation was on Key Messages and Africa Position to COP 28 AGN position and implication of the Decision to adopt the COP 27 for the Continent presented by the Chair of African Group of Negotiators (AGN) on Climate Change, Minister of Environment and Green Economy for the Republic of Zambia, Eng. Collings Nzovu.

The forum was also presented with the report on the Implication of AU’s membership to the G20 in addressing Climate Change presented by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The closing session saw the adoption of the CAHOSCC Coordinator’s Report.