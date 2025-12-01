President Dr. Patrick Herminie, in line with his administration’s commitment to effective governance, strengthened leadership, and improved service delivery for the Seychellois people, has announced a series of high-level appointments at the levels of Special Advisors, Secretaries of State, and Principal Secretaries.
These appointments are critical to ensuring that Government is positioned to deliver on its national priorities with greater coordination, accountability, and measurable results for citizens. All new appointments will take effect on 1st December 2025.
Appointments of new Chief Executive Officers will be made during the month of December 2025.
OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
- Ms. Jennifer Vel – Chief of Staff, Presidential Affairs and Economic Advisor
- Mr. Nirmal Shah – Special Advisor
- Ms. Doreen Zelia – Principal Secretary Administration
- Mr. Terry Jones – Principal Secretary Government Implementation and Delivery
- Ms. Melissa Simeon – Principal Secretary Public Affairs
- Ms. Shelda Commettant – Chief Press Secretary
- Mr. Aubrey Payet – Chief Presidential Protocol Affairs
- Mrs. Anna Gutierez – Chief Public Relations and Communications Advisor
CABINET AFFAIRS AND CIVIL SERVICE
- Ms. Margaret Moumou Secretary of State, Cabinet Affairs and Civil Service
- Ms. Shella Mohideen Chief Secretary
- Ms Florry Payet Deputy Cabinet Secretary
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE
- Major General Michael Rosette Chief of Defence Force
DEPARTMENT OF LEGAL AFFAIRS
- Mr. Vinsent Perera Attorney General
- Ms Wendy Zialor Registrar General
VICE PRESIDENT'S OFFICE
- Mr. Alvin Laurence Secretary of State Poverty Alleviation
- Mr. Xavier Estico Secretary of State Science, Technology and Innovation
- Mr. Benjamin Choppy Principal Secretary Department of Information Communication Technology and Digital Transformation
- Ms. Ginnie Lucas Principal Secretary Department of Information
- Mr. Daniel Cetoupe Principal Secretary Department of Risk and Disaster Management
- Mr. Joseph Francois Secretary of State Lands, Housing and Infrastructure
- Mr. Denis Barbe Principal Secretary Department of Lands
- Mr. Jude Florentine Principal Secretary Department of Housing
MINISTRY OF FINANCE, ECONOMIC PLANNING, TRADE AND INVESTMENT
- Mr. Patrick Payet Secretary of State Finance, Economic Planning, Trade&Investment
- Ms. Astride Tamatave Principal Secretary Finance Department
- Mrs. Elizabeth Agathine Principal Secretary Economic Planning Department
- Mrs. Natalie Edmond Principal Secretary Trade and Investment Department
MINISTRY OF FISHERIES, AGRICULTURE AND BLUE ECONOMY
- Mr. Alain Decommarmond Secretary of State Fisheries and Blue Economy
- Mrs. Phillianne Ernesta Principal Secretary Blue Economy
- Mr. Keven Nancy Principal Secretary Agriculture
- Mr. Roy Clarisse Principal Secretary Fisheries
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND THE DIASPORA
- Ambassador Ian Madeleine Principal Secretary Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora
MINISTRY OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND CIVIL AFFAIRS
- Ms. Sheryl Vengadasamy Principal Secretary Homeland Security
- Mr. Alain Volcere Principal Secretary Civil Affairs
- Mr. Ted Barbe Commissioner of Police
- Mr. Antoine Denousse Acting Commissioner of Prison
- Ms. Tally Domingue Chief Fire Officer Seychelles Fire and Rescue Services
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT, PORTS AND CIVIL AVIATION
- Mr. Patrick Andre Principal Secretary Land Transport
- Mr. David Bianchi Principal Secretary Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine
MINISTRY OF HEALTH
- Dr. Jude Padayachy Secretary of State for Health
- Dr. Bernard Valentin Special Advisor
- Dr. Sandra Crewe Principal Secretary Health Services
- Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Pugazhendi Principal Secretary Policy, Planning, Strategy and Accountability
MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS
- Ms. Begitta Jeannevol Special Advisor Youth Affairs
- Mr. Jean Larue Special Advisor Sports
- Ms. Fatime Kante Principal Secretary for Youth and Sport
MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY AND ENTERPRISE
- Mr. Michael Nalletamby Principal Secretary Industry and Enterprise
MINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND INNER ISLANDS
- Mr. Dan Frichot Special Advisor
- Mrs. Vicky Van Der Westhuizen Principal Secretary Local Government and Community Services
- Mr. Denis Antat Principal Secretary Inner Islands Affairs and Community Delivery
MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT, CLIMATE, ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES
- Mr. Denis Matatiken Special Advisor
- Mr. Tony Imaduwa Principal Secretary Energy and Climate Affairs
- Ms. Nanette Laure Principal Secretary Environment and Natural Resources
MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AND HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT
- Mr. John Lesperance Special Advisor
- Dr. Justin Zelime Principal Secretary General Education and Curriculum
- Mr. Bernard Arnephy Principal Secretary Educational Support and Projects
- Mr. Jean Alcindor Principal Secretary Human Resource Development
MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND HUMAN RESOURCE PLANNING
- Ms. Veronique Bresson Special Advisor
- Ms. Susan Morel Principal Secretary Employment and Human Resource Planning
- Mr. Steve Monnaie Principal Secretary Labour Relations and Regulations
MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AFFAIRS, FAMILY AND EQUALITY
- Mrs. Linda William-Melanie Secretary of State Social Affairs, Family and Equality
- Mrs. Beryl Payet Principal Secretary Social Affairs
- Mr. Mike Morel Principal Secretary Family Affairs and Equality
MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND CULTURE
- Mrs. Bernadette Willemin Special Advisor Tourism
- Mrs. Sherin Francis Principal Secretary Tourism
- Mrs. Cecile Kalebi Principal Secretary Culture, Arts and National Heritage