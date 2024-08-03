The President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, honored the Seychelles Institute of Teacher Education (SITE) graduation ceremony with their presence yesterday afternoon. Held at the University of Seychelles Auditorium, the event celebrated the achievements of students who successfully completed their studies.

Misael Bristol was awarded the prestigious President’s Cup for his exceptional performance throughout his studies. Praised for his dedication and resilience, Bristol also received the Best Academic Award for his Diploma in Secondary Education with a specialization in French. Alongside Bristol, several other outstanding students were recognized for their academic and professional excellence:

Best Academic Award in Certificate in Childcare and Development: Ms. Shabella Etienne

Best Academic Award in Diploma in Early Childhood: Ms. Issa Nibourette

Best Professional Practice Award and Best Academic Award in Diploma in Primary Education: Ms. Sylvie Vielle

Best Professional Practice Award and Best Academic Award in Diploma in Secondary Education with Specialization in English: Ms. Jamila Figaro

Best Academic Award in Diploma in Secondary Education with Specialization in History and Geography: Ms. Betty Constance

Most Improved Learner Award and Academic Award in Diploma in Secondary Education with Specialization in Mathematics: Ms. Lya Souffe

Best Male Award: Mr. Fabien Jeanne

Seychelles Institute of Teacher Education Award: Ms. Serena Flore

In her address, SITE Director Mrs. Mavis Lespoir urged graduates to embark on their teaching careers with an "innovative mind and positive attitude". She emphasized the importance of leveraging acquired skills and knowledge to positively impact students' lives. “In this digital age, the role of a teacher is evolving. Embrace new technology and innovative practices to engage and inspire your students. Continue to seek and adapt. Remember, education is not just about imparting knowledge, it is about inspiring curiosity, fostering critical thinking, and nurturing a love for learning,” Mrs. Lespoir stated.

The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of 64 graduates from various teaching programs, including 30 with a Certificate in Childcare and Development, one with a Certificate in Education for Teacher Assistants, 11 with a Diploma in Early Childhood, 13 with a Diploma in Primary Education and nine with a Diploma in Secondary Education. This diverse range of qualifications underscores SITE’s commitment to preparing educators for all levels of the Seychelles education system.

Distinguished guests included Minister of Education Mr. Justin Valentine, Minister for Employment and Social Affairs Mrs. Patricia Francourt, Principal Secretary for Education Mr. John Lesperance, Chancellor of the University of Seychelles Mrs. Joelle Perreau, members of the SITE Governing Board, sponsors and other invited guests.