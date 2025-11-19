Minister Wallace Cosgrow was sworn in as Principal Minister following his approval by the National Assembly on 14 November 2025, during a short ceremony held at State House, Wednesday Morning.
During the ceremony, Principal Minister Cosgrow took three oaths before President Dr. Patrick Herminie: the oath of allegiance to the Constitution, the official oath, and the oath of secrecy.
The ceremony was attended by Vice-President Mr. Sebastien Pillay and the Cabinet of Ministers.
Principal Minister Cosgrow also holds the portfolio of Minister of Fisheries, Agriculture and Blue Economy.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.