Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, held bilateral talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, H.E Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, on the sidelines of the TICAD 9 Summit taking place in Yokohama, Japan from 20th to 22nd August.

Minister IWAYA welcomed Minister Radegonde to Japan and reiterated the Japanese Government’s unwavering commitment to maintain a solid bilateral partnership with Seychelles. Minister Radegonde took the opportunity to reflect on the excellent and long-standing bilateral relationship between Seychelles and Japan. He extended the gratitude of the Seychelles Government for the support provided by the Japanese Government over the years.

Maritime Security and people to people exchanges were some of the main topics covered by the two diplomats during their meeting. Minister IWAYA highlighted the continued commitment of Japan in supporting Maritime Law Enforcement in recent years, facilitated by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and counter-piracy efforts in the Western Indian Ocean region. Minister Radegonde reiterated the importance of having such bilateral partners to tackle illicit drug trafficking in the region, which is a major issue for Seychelles and extended the gratitude of the Government of the Republic of Seychelles for the construction of the Marine Police Headquarters financed by the Japanese Government.

The two diplomats also discussed the on-going World Expo taking place in Osaka. Minister Radegonde congratulated Japan on the successful organisation of the Expo and looked forward to represent Seychelles at the Expo national day celebrations of Seychelles in September. The two sides also mentioned the reciprocal visits conducted between High school students of the two countries as part of the activities for the Expo and anticipate similar exchanges in the future.

In the field of Tourism, Minister Radegonde expressed his willingness to increase Tourism arrivals from Japan. To facilitate people to people exchanges between the two Countries, Minister Radegonde conveyed Seychelles’ commitment to conclude the outstanding Visa Waiver Agreement for Diplomatic and Official Passport holders, with the aim of eventually negotiating a Visa Waiver for normal passport holders in the future between Seychelles and Japan. The two Ministers agreed to continue to support each other and the TICAD framework for a successful TICAD 9 Summit.

Minister Radegonde is accompanied at the TICAD Summit by Ambassador Anne Lafortune, Ambassador of Seychelles to Japan, Mr. Jonathan Pool, Second Secretary at the Foreign Affairs Department and Mr. Danio Vidot, Protocol Officer at the Foreign Affairs Department.