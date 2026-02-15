Mr. Barry Faure, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, on February 11th at the African Union Headquarters.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) welcomed the Minister and congratulated him on his appointment following the United Seychelles’ success in the recent polls. He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to working closely with Seychelles to promote Africa’s shared values, unity, and the comprehensive development agenda of the continent. He recognised Seychelles as a beacon of good governance in the region.

The discussions focused on matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, ocean governance and the blue economy. They also discussed institutional reforms in the AUC.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing a shared desire to further strengthen the collaboration between Seychelles and the African Union Commission.