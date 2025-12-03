The Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure received the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Sebastien Groth on Monday 01 December at Maison Queau de Quinssy.

Discussions were centred around cooperation between Seychelles and Germany. The two diplomats discussed matters of peace and security in the region, as well as the resurgence of piracy in the western Indian Ocean.

Ambassador Groth thanked the Seychelles government and local law enforcement agencies for the close and consistent collaboration they have experienced when working on cases pertaining to German tourists.

The elaboration of a Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement was also touched upon during the encounter whereby Ambassador Groth expressed interest in exploring the possibility of having such an agreement which would enable both countries to share information concerning legal matters.

The German Ambassador also expressed Germany’s willingness to assist with capacity building initiatives or knowledge exchange to help tackle drugs and its negative impact on local communities.

They also discussed tourism, highlighting Germany as one of the largest European markets for Seychelles. The recent addition of Discover Airlines to the growing list of carriers serving the destination was noted as a positive development.

Beyond tourism, the meeting addressed Germany’s continued support for Small Island Developing States, fisheries, and the operationalisation of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index.