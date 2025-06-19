The Republic of Seychelles marked the 32nd anniversary of Constitution Day with dignified flag hoisting ceremonies held consecutively on Mahé, Praslin, and La Digue. Leading the nation in this significant commemoration was President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, as Seychellois from across the archipelago reflected on the adoption of the Constitution of the Third Republic, a landmark moment in the country’s democratic evolution.

Constitution Day honours a pivotal chapter in Seychelles’ history, when the nation collectively embraced a constitution that charted a new democratic course. The document enshrines the fundamental rights to life, liberty, and dignity, while establishing the shared duty of all Seychellois to uphold these core principles.

This year’s official proceedings began with a march by the Guard of Honour, featuring distinguished units from the Seychelles Defence Forces, Police Force, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Special Operations Unit. The symbolic highlight was the hoisting of the National Flag, followed by a stirring performance of the National Anthem—a moment that echoed the solemn pride of the occasion.

The Seychelles National Flag, with its five striking oblique bands radiating from the base, captures the nation’s dynamic spirit and progressive vision. Each colour holds deep meaning: blue for the ocean and sky, yellow for the sun as the source of life, red for the unity and passion of the people, white for peace and social justice, and green for the natural environment that sustains the islands.

The programme also featured cultural performances by youth, celebrating Seychellois heritage and patriotism. Readings from the Constitution underscored the enduring relevance of the nation’s legal framework, while patriotic songs performed by young talents from each island added a vibrant cultural dimension to the day’s events.

Among the attendees were Vice-President Ahmed Afif, the Cabinet of Ministers, numerous high-level government officials, and other distinguished guests.

The 32nd Constitution Day celebrations successfully united citizens across the islands in a shared reflection on the values, rights, and responsibilities that form the bedrock of Seychelles’ democratic society. The annual observance continues to serve as a powerful reminder of the nation’s constitutional journey, and reaffirms the collective commitment to building a prosperous, inclusive, and harmonious future.