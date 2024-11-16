President Wavel Ramkalawan, who also serves as the Minister of Legal Affairs, visited the Attorney General's office at the Link Building yesterday afternoon, where he was warmly received by Attorney General Vinsent Perera.

The President toured various departments within the office, gaining firsthand insight into their day-to-day operations. His visit included stops at key sections such as Public Prosecution, State Counsel, Human Resources and Administration, the Notarial Section, IT Department, Library, and Legal Drafting Section.

Expressing his gratitude for the team’s exceptional work, President Ramkalawan encouraged staff to pursue excellence without fear. "Remember, we are here to seek justice, to seek what is right, and justice must be delivered quickly because justice delayed is justice denied," he stated.

Following the tour, the President, alongside the Attorney General, held a meeting with the entire staff. During the session, Attorney General Perera shared statistics on resolved and pending cases, emphasizing his vision to "uphold the rule of law, where guilt shall not escape nor innocence suffer."

The meeting provided a platform for open dialogue, allowing staff to voice challenges and propose solutions to achieve their goals. The visit underscored the President's commitment to strengthening the justice system and supporting the Attorney General’s office in delivering timely and equitable justice.