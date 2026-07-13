The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mrs Barbara Kilindo as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Careers and Further Education Agency.
Mrs Kilindo holds a Master of Arts in Leadership and Strategic Management with First Class Honours and a Bachelor of Science in Biology with First Class Honours.
She brings experience in public administration, strategic management, policy development, and institutional governance. Throughout her career, she has held several senior leadership positions within Government, including serving as Director General in the Cabinet Office and Director General in the Department of Information.
Before her appointment, Mrs Kilindo served as Principal Scholarship Administrator, where she was responsible for scholarship administration, stakeholder coordination, compliance monitoring, and workforce planning.
Her appointment takes effect from 1st July 2026Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.