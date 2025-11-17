President Dr. Patrick Herminie has announced the appointment of Mrs. Roma Edmond as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Agency for Social Protection (ASP).

Mrs Edmond holds a BTEC Higher National Diploma in Business Studies from the University of Bolton, UK and a Master’s degree in Strategic Management and Leadership from the National University of Ireland.

Mrs Edmond has had a 24 year career within notable sectors like auditing, marketing, National Assembly and administration. From November 2016 to April 2021 she was the Deputy CEO of the Agency for Social Protection during which time she also undertook the responsibilities of acting CEO from 15th September to 30th November 2020.

Prior to her appointment, Mrs Edmond was employed as the Director for Administration at the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, Trade and Investment.

Mrs Edmond’s appointment follows the simultaneous resignation of Ms Brenda Morin and Ms Tracy Tirant; former CEO and Deputy CEO respectively.

Her appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Agency for Social Protection takes effect from 17th November, 2025.