The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Seychelles Revenue Commission.
Mr Chrystold Chetty has been re-appointed as the Chairperson.
The other Board Members are:
Mrs Varsha Singh - Commissioner General (ex-officio Member)
Ms Astride Tamatave - Member (ex-officio as PS Finance)
Mr Francis Lebon - Member (ex-officio as PS Trade)
Mr Charles Morin - Member
Ms Cillia Mangroo - Member
Ms Ginny Elizabeth - Member
Mr Serge Durup - Member
The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 16th April, 2024.
The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.