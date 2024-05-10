State House Seychelles


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Seychelles Revenue Commission.

Mr Chrystold Chetty has been re-appointed as the Chairperson.

The other Board Members are:

Mrs Varsha Singh - Commissioner General (ex-officio Member)

Ms Astride Tamatave - Member (ex-officio as PS Finance)

Mr Francis Lebon - Member (ex-officio as PS Trade)

Mr Charles Morin - Member

Ms Cillia Mangroo - Member

Ms Ginny Elizabeth - Member

Mr Serge Durup - Member

The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 16th April, 2024.

The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.