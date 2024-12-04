The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, received a delegation from the Kingdom of Morocco at Maison Quéau de Quinssy on Monday 2nd December 2024.

The main focus of the meeting was for Ambassador Latifa Akharbach, to outline her vision and priorities that would guide her candidacy for the position of Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission for the term 2025-2029.

Minister Radegonde thanked Ambassador Akharbach for personally visiting Seychelles to present her candidacy and for outlining her priorities for improving the functions of the African Union Commission. The Minister emphasised that Seychelles will give due consideration to her candidacy and that Seychelles will vote for whom the country believes to be the best person to lead the Commission and meet the aspirations of its member states.

The election of the Chairperson for the African Union Commission and the Deputy Chairperson will take place in February 2025 during the African Union Summit.