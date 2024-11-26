The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde today met with the Head of the Country Cluster delegation for Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles and Comoros, Ms. María Martínez, to discuss the Legal Status Agreement between Seychelles and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which would allow the IFRC to establish a legal presence in the country.

During their meeting at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, the two parties concurred that the Agreement would assist in responding to the specific needs of the country by offering direct support to the Red Cross Society of Seychelles. This collaboration is also designed to aid those in need without bias, provide technical support and capacity building and through close collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) enable contact tracing efforts to find Seychellois in need of support, as well as helping to reconnect families.

The Secretary General of the Red Cross Society of Seychelles, Ms. Marie-May Esparon, highlighted that the Agreement will assist in promoting their programmes aimed at providing the community with essential first aid knowledge and skills. Additionally, it would facilitate the awareness and recruitment of voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors, promote humanitarian values in collaboration with other organizations, and extend psychosocial support to victims and their families.

The Red Cross Society of Seychelles also indicated their readiness to expand their services, particularly by reintroducing training in water rescue, which is expected to positively impact the tourism sector. It is also working to establish protocols for climate change adaptation in Seychelles, facilitated by the Anticipatory Action and Last-Mile Community Early Warning Systems, through a grant received from SEYCCAT.