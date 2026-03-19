Trade expansion, institutional cooperation, and the implementation of existing agreements were at the forefront of discussions this morning as the Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Sebastien Pillay, received Hon. Christine Nkulikiyinka, Special Envoy of President Paul Kagame, during a courtesy call at State House.

During the engagement, the Vice President spoke of the strong and longstanding ties between Seychelles and Rwanda, noting the shared values and mutual respect that continue to underpin relations between the two countries.

Discussions centred on advancing cooperation in key sectors, including education, tourism and agriculture. In this regard, the Vice President proposed the establishment of a designated focal point of contact to facilitate coordination and enhance the implementation of joint initiatives.

Trade and export opportunities were also explored, with particular emphasis on opening new avenues for Seychelles’ maritime products in the Rwandan market.

The exchange also addressed collaboration in public service delivery, institutional capacity building, and the sharing of expertise, reflecting a common ambition to strengthen governance and drive sustainable development.

During the 2023 State Visit of President Paul Kagame to Seychelles, a comprehensive framework for cooperation across key sectors, including health, agriculture, tourism, investment and security, was established. Among these was a visa waiver arrangement aimed at facilitating the movement of people between the two countries, alongside strengthened collaboration in law enforcement and institutional capacity building. The ongoing engagement signals a shared commitment to advancing the implementation of these initiatives while exploring new avenues for partnership.

Vice President Pillay conveyed Seychelles’ appreciation for the continued engagement and partnership with Rwanda, noting the importance of sustained dialogue in advancing common development objectives.

Hon. Nkulikiyinka, who is also Rwanda’s Minister for Public Service and Labour, conveyed warm greetings from President Paul Kagame and reiterated Rwanda’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties and fostering closer cooperation with Seychelles.

The courtesy call reflects the enduring friendship between the two nations and their mutual dedication to promoting good governance and regional collaboration.

Before concluding the visit, the Vice President invited the Minister to take the opportunity to experience Seychelles’ natural beauty and visit key sites of interest during her stay.