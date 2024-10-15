The forthcoming Seychelles-European Union (EU) Partnership Dialogue, along with bilateral related cooperation issues, were key points of discussion between Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, Principal Secretary for the Foreign Affairs Department, and H.E. Mr. Henk Jan Bakker, the Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Additional topics addressed during the meeting encompassed partnerships in tourism, environmental sustainability, the Blue Economy, initiatives for capacity building, and assistance in combating both current and emerging maritime crimes, especially through the EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta.

Seychelles is also committed to concluding the Agreement on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters with the Netherlands and seek future cooperation in the field of capacity building in the seizure of crypto currency.

The two parties acknowledged the importance of the adoption of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) to facilitate access to sustainable and climate finance for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to address challenges and develop resilience in the face of climate change.