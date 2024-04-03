The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E Mr. Maarten Adriaan Brouwer paid a farewell call on the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Vivianne Fock Tave at Maison Queau De Quinssy on Tuesday 02 April 2024.

Principal Secretary Fock Tave thanked Ambassador Brauwer for the Netherlands support, especially through its engagement in EU-NAVFOR Operation Atalanta with regards to maritime security in our region.

Other on-going cooperation were discussed such as capacity building through the Clingendael Institute in The Hague, collaboration in the fields of agriculture, tourism, education and the possible visit of a delegation from the Netherlands in the near future for a workshop and training in regards to the seizure of crypto currency.

The meeting also discussed various global issues impacting the world at the moment.