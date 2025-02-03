On Monday, February 3, 2025, H.E. Mr. Mlondi Solomon Dlamini, the High-Commissioner-designate of the Kingdom of Eswatini, met with Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, ahead of his accreditation ceremony.
During the meeting, the two parties explored ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of tourism, environment and climate change, promotion of cultural exchanges, promotion of trade and investment, and the blue economy. The discussion included a brief overview of the candidatures for the forthcoming elections at the African Union Summit.
The Kingdom of Eswatini and Seychelles established Diplomatic relations in March 2002.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.