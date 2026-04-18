The Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure and the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Seychelles, Ms. Lin Nan, signed the Development Cooperation Agreement, on Thursday 16 April, which includes a grant of RMB 100 million, announced by the Vice President of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Mr. Han Zheng during his official visit in March 2026.

In a short address following the signing ceremony, Ambassador Nan noted that Seychelles and China have enjoyed a long-lasting friendship, which has stood the test of time and changing international circumstances. She added that the cooperation between the two countries has deepened over the years, elevating into a strategic cooperation, spanning over different sectors, such as: tourism, trade, health, education, infrastructure, defense and people to people exchanges. She affirmed that she was confident that the grant would positively contribute to the economic and social development of Seychelles.

On his side, Minister Faure noted that the signing of the agreement was being done on a historic occasion as the two countries celebrate five decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties and 50 years since Seychelles received its independence. He remarked that this signing represented a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership, reflecting the continued trust, solidarity and goodwill that has guided the relations between the two countries for the past 50 years. He touched on the areas of national priority that the government had earmarked to use the funding, notably social housing, food, national security, energy transition initiatives and critical infrastructure development; highlighting that these areas formed the backbone of the government’s development agenda.

The ceremony concluded with expressions of mutual goodwill, as both diplomats conveyed their best wishes to the people and leaders of their respective countries.