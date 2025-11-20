Birame Souleye Diop, Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mines of Senegal, has invited all energy stakeholders to participate in the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 Conference and Exhibition, taking place on December 8–10 in Dakar.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, he emphasized that the conference has become a cornerstone of African energy cooperation and called on institutions, companies and regional partners to join the dialogue shaping the next phase of the MSGBC basin’s development.

Taking place under the theme Energy, Oil and Mining in Africa: Synergies for Inclusive Economic Development, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 Conference and Exhibition will be held under the patronage of Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of Senegal and in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Mines, the national oil company Petrosen and state-owned COS Petrogaz.

“The MSGBC region–Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry–is not just a geological basin. It is a community of shared destiny, united by one ambition: to transform our resources into drivers of inclusive and sustainable growth,” Minister Diop said, adding that the event is a platform for institutions, companies and international investors to explore new opportunities and forge partnerships across the region.

During his address, Minister Diop highlighted bp and Kosmos Energy’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas projects (GTA) as a key example of cross-border partnership.

“GTA is a symbol of successful cooperation and economic integration,” the Minister said. Phase 1 of the project began producing gas in December 2024, with 20–25% expected to supply domestic power and industrial needs. Plans for Phase 2 could raise production to around 5 million tons of LNG per year, while technical inspections have confirmed stable operations.

He noted Senegal’s Gas-to-X strategy, saying, “Our goal is to transform gas into electricity, industrial inputs, fertilizers and cleaner fuels.” He explained that the strategy supports economic diversification while positioning gas as a complement to renewable energy in the country’s energy transition.

Minister Diop also emphasized strengthening local content. “Every project must benefit our citizens first,” he said.

Recent initiatives in Senegal’s energy sector align closely with this strategy. In November 2025, the Senegalese university INPG partnered with global energy company Woodside Energy (https://apo-opa.co/4rq3rB8) on the Sangomar project to expand local capacity, awarding contracts to Senegalese companies and providing skills development for engineers and technicians. Earlier in April 2025, the INPG (https://apo-opa.co/4rc4zIl) signed a tripartite agreement with the state-owned Vocational and Technical Training Fund and the National Committee for Monitoring Local Content to train and integrate 1,000 young professionals by 2026, with a long-term goal of 15,000 by 2029.

Sandra Jeque, Project Director at Energy Capital&Power, stated, “MSGBC 2025 will showcase how the region is developing talent, infrastructure and partnerships that place African capabilities at the center of Africa’s energy future.”

Minister Diop concluded, “MSGBC 2025 is a unique opportunity to advance energy access, resource transformation and economic development across the African continent.”

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sector. Visit www.MSGBCOilGasAndPower.com to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.