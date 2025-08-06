Col. Debesai Ghide, Commander of the Sawa National Service Training Center, conducted a seminar for members of the 38th round of national service on 5 August.

The seminar, held on 5 August, focused on the role of Sawa in enhancing students’ academic and vocational capacities, nurturing national values, supporting psychological and physical development, fostering group living and nationalism, as well as the progress of national development programs. He also provided a briefing on the guidelines and regulations of the training center.

Col. Debesai, noting that Sawa has two main objectives, providing 12th-grade academic education and fulfilling national obligations, called on students to make the most of the opportunities provided.

Lt. Col. Temesgen Samuel, Deputy Commander of the training center, urged the students to develop unity and mutual care and to adhere to the center’s guidelines and regulations during their one-year stay.

The participants, for their part, expressed their determination to pursue their education and fulfil their national obligation.