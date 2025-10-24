The Select Committee on Security and Justice received a comprehensive briefing from acting Provincial Manager Mr Majoro Tshweu on operations at the Phuthaditjhaba Home Affairs office. The committee was visiting the Department of Home Affairs and the Magistrates Court in Phuthaditjhaba, in the Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality, as part of its weeklong programme focusing on departments in the safety, security and justice cluster.

The committee completed the fourth day of its week-long oversight week programme in the Free State yesterday.

Mr Tshweu highlighted several key operational challenges, including electricity outages caused by load-shedding and load reduction, water shortages, network problems affecting mobile offices, slow collection of Smart ID cards and inadequate vehicle capacity for deportations due to the small size of the Criminal Assets Recovery Account vehicles. Mr Tshweu further highlighted a high vacancy rate in Phuthaditjhaba, particularly among immigration and inspectorate officers, which continues to affect service delivery.

To address these challenges, the committee heard that the department has introduced several mitigation measures, including the installation of solar systems and a backup generator to alleviate electricity disruptions, the use of JoJo tanks and the ongoing installation of a borehole to improve water supply, and the implementation of dual network service providers to ensure stable connectivity.

The committee expressed concern about the slow collection of Smart ID cards and requested details on measures to encourage residents to collect their documents. The Home Affairs office indicated that it is working closely with community structures and stakeholders to raise awareness and promote timely collection. The committee was also informed that the province is in the process of procuring heavier vehicles to improve deportation operations.

The committee also expressed a serious concern over the high vacancy rate. The department stated that it continues to receive operational support from the South African Police Service, traffic officers and the South African National Defence Force to mitigate capacity constraints.

During its oversight programme yesterday, the committee also visited the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court, one of the medium-sized courts in the Free State, which is currently undergoing repairs and renovations to its old structure, including the addition of new accommodation facilities.

Court management briefed the committee on several challenges affecting operations, including water outages, a dysfunctional motor gate, structural defects in the building and the disbandment of the Phuthaditjhaba Child Justice Centre Court Operations by the judiciary.

The committee was concerned about the shortage of judicial officers, which has resulted in the combination of court rolls and backlogs in finalising cases. In some instances, one judicial officer handles cases for three courts daily, leading to repeated postponements.

The committee was further informed that domestic violence, harassment and maintenance cases often experience delays, as judicial officers must first attend to criminal matters before hearing these cases. Additionally, the rate of finalising Small Claims Court cases has declined following a decision to remove this responsibility from judicial officers, the committee heard.

Regarding the problems that were raised, the committee requested a detailed report outlining the interventions being implemented, along with clear timelines for finalising pending remedial action from both institutions to be submitted within 14 days.

The committee further requested a comprehensive report from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure on all the infrastructural challenges that were observed in the province during this weeklong oversight visit. The report will form the basis for the meeting with the Minister of Public Works.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that institutions within the justice and security cluster are adequately supported and resourced to deliver efficient, timely and accessible services to all South Africans.



Programme: Friday, 24 October 2025

Venue: Harrismith police station

08:15 Welcome and introductions

08:30 Briefing on the station upgrades and service delivery to the area

09:00 CPFs briefing on cooperation with police and challenges

09:15 Inspection of the facility

10:30 Travel to Harrismith Magistrates Court

11:00 Harrismith Magistrates Court: Welcome and Introductions

12:30 Committee discussion (working lunch)

13:30 Site visit of court facility



