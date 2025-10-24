The Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Public Administration (including Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements, and Water&Sanitation) has called on the council and administration of Madibeng Local Municipality to urgently restore effective service delivery and place the needs of residents above self-interest.

The call follows the committee’s oversight visit to the municipality, prompted by an ongoing investigation initiated under Section 106(4) of the Municipal Systems Act, which authorises a probe into allegations of maladministration and irregularities.

Committee Chairperson Mr Mxolisi Kaunda expressed concern over what he described as “a position of paralysis” within the municipality, citing wrong council decisions, chaotic meetings, poor financial performance and persistent allegations of malfeasance. “It is unacceptable that the municipality seems to be paralysed by internal conflicts and governance failures. Residents deserve stability, accountability and efficient service delivery,” said Mr Kaunda.

The committee noted the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs’ progress report indicating that investigators have requested an extension beyond the legislated 90 days to finalise the Section 106 report due to the scale of issues under review. The committee agreed that the department should be afforded the necessary time to complete a thorough investigation.

However, several urgent governance and operational challenges were identified:

• Instability in the Office of the Municipal Manager:

The committee expressed alarm over repeated suspensions of the municipal manager, many of which have been overturned by courts. “The municipal manager is a critical pillar of governance. These wanton suspensions undermine administrative stability and service delivery,” said Mr Kaunda.

• Low Revenue Collection:

The municipality currently collects only 60% of rates and taxes, jeopardising its financial sustainability. The committee urged the municipality to strengthen its revenue collection mechanisms.

• High Vacancy Rate:

With a 39% vacancy rate, the municipality’s capacity to deliver services is severely constrained. The committee called for urgent strategies to fill key posts and address the high turnover.

• Instability in the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC):

The MPAC chairperson position has changed hands three times since the 2021 local government elections, weakening governance oversight. The committee emphasised that this instability must be urgently addressed.

• Delayed Infrastructure Projects:

The Brits Water Treatment Plant, launched in 2012, remains incomplete. The committee expressed scepticism about its scheduled completion by January 2026 and urged the municipality to review and present a realistic timeline.

Considering these challenges, the committee has given Madibeng Local Municipality 14 days to submit comprehensive plans addressing:

• Improvement of revenue collection rates

• Filling of vacant positions

• Spending and impact assessment of conditional grants; and

• Implementation of effective consequence management measures



The committee will continue its oversight work today with a visit to the Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality, which is currently under Section 139(5) intervention of the Constitution. This intervention allows the provincial executive to step in when a municipality is in financial crisis or unable to deliver basic services.



The visit will assess the impact of the intervention and include site visits to human settlements and water and sanitation projects.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Friday, 24 October 2025

Venue: Kgetlengrivier Municipal Chamber

Time: 10:00

