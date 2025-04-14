In a landmark collaboration aimed at accelerating entrepreneurship and investment across the African continent, SeedPad Qatar, Global Chamber, and Menospace Limited have officially partnered with Dotmount Communications (https://DTComs.com), the convener and official organizer of the Global Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit (GEIS) Nigeria 2025), scheduled to take place on July 21st–22nd, 2025, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Held under the theme “Unlocking Africa’s Economic Potential: Harnessing Entrepreneurship and Investment Opportunities,” the summit is set to become a high-impact platform connecting emerging startups with global investors, policymakers, government institutions, and international development agencies.

A central highlight of the event will be the Top 100 Nigerian Startups Pitch Challenge, where entrepreneurs from across the country will compete for a total prize pool of 100 million Naira. Beyond financial support, participants will have the opportunity to engage in exclusive business-to-business (B2B) meetings with angel investors and venture capitalists from Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Building on Past Success: Middle East Investors Expo 2024

This groundbreaking partnership builds upon the momentum created by the highly successful Middle East Investors Expo 2024, hosted by Dotmount Communications in partnership with SeedPad Qatar. The event attracted over 2,500 participants from 15 countries, facilitated $70 million in investment pledges, and generated over 300 business matchmaking opportunities. The positive outcomes of the Expo have reinforced investor confidence in African markets, setting the stage for a more expansive and inclusive GEIS Nigeria 2025.

Key Features of GEIS Nigeria 2025:

B2B investment matchmaking

High-level policy and innovation roundtables

Exhibitions by startups and SMEs

Closed-door meetings with global investors, development agencies, and public sector leaders

Strategic Collaborations Driving Global Impact

As part of this dynamic partnership:

SeedPad Qatar will coordinate the participation of investors from the Middle East, including family offices, private equity firms, angel networks, and innovation leaders. The organization will also serve in an advisory capacity for the pitch competition, ensuring global standards and mentorship for participating startups.

Global Chamber will focus on facilitating international B2B partnerships, trade expansion, and investment dialogues, helping to connect regional entrepreneurs with global opportunities and regulatory support from both the private and public sectors.

Menospace Limited, a leading digital ecosystem enabler and innovation partner, will oversee technological integration, digital storytelling, and startup visibility support, including curating an immersive digital experience that bridges physical and virtual participation at the summit.

Voices from the Partners

Mehdi Khammassi, Founder and CEO of SeedPad Qatar, shared:

“Africa is a vital hub of untapped innovation. At SeedPad, we believe in nurturing early-stage entrepreneurs by connecting them with global capital and mentorship. GEIS Nigeria 2025 is a bold step toward fostering inclusive growth, and we’re proud to be part of this journey.”

Doug Bruhnke, Founder and CEO of Global Chamber, added:

“This summit is more than an event—it’s a movement to connect Africa’s brightest with the world’s business ecosystem. Our mission at Global Chamber is to grow business everywhere, and Nigeria is an essential part of that future.”

Ms. Titi Abisogun, Founder of Menospace Limited, remarked:

“At Menospace, we believe Africa’s digital future depends on how well we empower startups with the tools to be seen, heard, and connected. Our collaboration with GEIS Nigeria 2025 is about making sure innovation doesn’t go unnoticed—it gets scaled, celebrated, and supported on the global stage.”

Adedotun Olaoluwa, Founder of Dotmount Communications and convener of GEIS Nigeria 2025, expressed his excitement:

“We are thrilled to welcome SeedPad Qatar, Global Chamber, and Menospace to this bold initiative. Their global experience, resources, and visionary leadership will elevate GEIS Nigeria to become Africa’s leading hub for investment dialogue and entrepreneurial transformation.”

Contact:

Email: info@aidca.africa

Tel: +234 703 727 1862 / +234 808 709 7176

Web: www.AiDCA.Africa / www.DTComs.com

About SeedPad Qatar:

SeedPad is a Qatar-based innovation and entrepreneurship hub that supports startups across MENA and emerging markets through funding, mentorship, and strategic partnerships. The organization focuses on impact-driven ventures and regional investment acceleration.

About Global Chamber:

Global Chamber® is a growing network of business leaders and organizations in 525 metropolitan areas across 195 countries. It connects companies with global growth opportunities and promotes international trade, cross-border investment, and policy engagement.

About Menospace Limited:

Menospace is a forward-thinking digital innovation company that builds platforms and tools to empower startups, enterprises, and ecosystems across Africa. With expertise in digital storytelling, community building, and tech-driven experiences, Menospace is committed to unlocking Africa’s potential through scalable digital solutions.

About Dotmount Communications:

Dotmount Communications is a leading strategic communications and media company with presence in over 15 countries. As the organizer of GEIS Nigeria, Dotmount focuses on empowering entrepreneurs, amplifying impact stories, and connecting African ventures to global investment and development opportunities.