Today in Lagos, Nigeria, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of American Corner Lekki, the newest addition to the United States’ global American Spaces network that comprises more than 600 cultural and information centers in more than 140 countries in every geographic region worldwide. This year, American Corners, supported by local partners and part of the American Spaces network, celebrates its 20th anniversary and continues to expand its global footprint as a vital part of the United States’ people-to-people engagement strategy to expand access to education, economic opportunity and equity, and societal inclusion.

American Corner Lekki represents the future of the American Spaces network, providing local communities easy access to programming and resources on U.S. culture, English-language learning opportunities, internet service, as well as advising services for study in the United States, skills and professional development programs and trainings.

In 2023, the American Spaces network — which includes American Centers, American Corners, and Binational Centers — reached over 41 million people worldwide through nearly 1.5 million engagement programs and opportunities.

The Department’s American Spaces network in Africa consists of 172 American Spaces in 52 countries. In 2023 alone, the American Spaces network in Africa hosted approximately 20,000 in-person and virtual programs, reaching more than 1.6 million participants across the continent. Nigeria’s network of American Spaces includes two American Centers, located in Abuja and Lagos, and 10 American Corners located in universities, libraries, and community centers across the country. Last year, Nigeria’s American Spaces and Affiliates reached nearly 100,000 participants in 21 cities through approximately 4,400 programs focused on civic engagement, media literacy, women’s participation in politics, STEM education, creative industries, entrepreneurship, and youth development.

