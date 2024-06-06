Canon Central and North Africa (Canon-CNA.com) introduces the RF 35mm F1.4L VCM, a first of its kind hybrid lens designed to capture both stills and video, along with the new Speedlite EL-10 for elevating portraits with controllable lighting.

Introducing the RF 35mm F1.4L VCM

This hybrid lens empowers creatives with the flexibility needed to reach new levels of artistry and mixed media. Part of an expanding lineup, this single lens performs like two, and is the only RF prime lens with a dedicated iris control ring for video. It also boasts an 11-blade aperture, enabling smooth out of focus areas to separate the subject from the background or foreground, and minimal focus breathing to help videographers avoid visual distractions when pulling focus from one subject to another. Whether capturing an event, such as a wedding, or shooting a street documentary, this hybrid lens provides a seamless experience across both stills and motion.

Whatever the setting or environment, no creative goal is off limits. For moments when a wide angle is needed – whether that’s capturing a group at an event or reportage-style shots on the street – the 35mm focal length offers a sweet spot in perspective. The f/1.4 aperture can be used to control depth of field, guaranteeing brilliant creative performance, even in those low-light moments, such as the golden hour or even a night skyline or dimly lit event. What's more, the prime lens design of the RF 35mm F1.4L VCM includes the option for both front and rear filters, giving room for extra creative expression.

Designed with the needs of photojournalists and content creators in mind, there is no need to worry about missing a fleeting moment. The fast Nano USM, combined with even faster Voice Coil Motor (VCM) technology, delivers quick and precise focusing for a rapid response as scenes unfold – helpful for shooting fast-paced stills of busy subjects like children or pets, or capturing the action smoothly on video. On top of this, the dedicated Lens Control Ring and customisable Lens Function Button allows photographers and videographers to stay fully immersed in the unfolding action when adjusting settings.

Those looking to shoot in more challenging environments can rely on the L-series design housing. A fluorine coating repels dirt and sand from sticking to the front and the light design (lighter than the EF predecessor) makes for comfortable shooting for long periods in the field. In addition, thanks to aspheric and UD lens elements, with Super Spectra and ASC coatings, users can enjoy crystal clear images without the worry of flare and ghosting – even in the brightest of sunshine.

Introducing the Canon Speedlite EL-10

Lightweight, compact, and affordable to help photographers get even more creative, Canon has introduced a new Speedlite to the EL range. With category-leading 1.5 second recharge time, the Speedlite EL-10 has seamless integration with features such as linked custom modes and remote flash control.

The shooting experience is now smoother and easier than ever thanks to the multifunction shoe interface that allows for enhanced communication. The linked custom shooting modes support changing scenarios such as moving from sunlight to shadow on an outdoor shoot, or when working with changing colour tones when shooting fashion. Settings can be changed remotely through the Camera Connect smartphone app, with the camera and Speedlite responding together.

24-105mm of zoom coverage and a versatile power range help aspiring content creators to take control of their lighting and give images a professional gloss – whether that be maximising a glimmer in the eye of the subject or manipulating soft flash for a moody portrait. The Speedlite EL-10 is lightweight at 284g and powered by four AA batteries, making it perfect for everyday use.

Through the versatility, flexibility and seamless functionality of both the RF 35mm F1.4L VCM and Speedlite EL-10, Canon continues to support content creators as they strive to push the boundaries of their creativity. Demonstrating a commitment to further expanding the professional RF lens range, Canon confirms it is developing additional L series zoom and prime lenses with iris rings and size uniformity that share the same hybrid stills/ video concept as the RF 35mm F1.4L VCM.

RF 35mm F1.4L VCM: https://apo-opa.co/3RicAeC

Speedlite EL-10: https://apo-opa.co/3RgRo8z

