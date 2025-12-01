Scotland London Africa Week 2025 has concluded with outstanding feedback from delegates who described the programme as energising, insightful and productive. Across the week leaders from Scotland, London and Africa came together for high-level engagement, practical discussion and fresh opportunities for collaboration.

The week opened at Old Admiralty House with a strategic briefing from the Department for Business and Trade’s Africa team. Delegates were introduced to the UK Government’s 10-year industrial strategy and its eight growth sectors before the conversation explored the UK’s approach to trade agreements in areas linked to skills and planning reform and how the department works with international partners while keeping a clear focus on priority opportunities.

Officials highlighted the 130 projects delivered through the Ricardo Fund and shared updates on the UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy, the ETIP in Nigeria and the SACUM tariff review. Ben Ainsley delivered an in-depth overview of major African markets while noting that Africa, home to 30% of the world’s population by 2050, is rapidly shaping global economic trends. His briefing covered Egypt, South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria.

A lively roundtable followed, with delegates raising questions on finance, clean energy, supply chain requirements and food security before continuing to Marlborough House for a meeting with the South African Chamber of Commerce UK and some of its members, kindly hosted by the Commonwealth Secretariat. Our delegates learned that South Africa remains the UK’s largest trading partner in Africa with trade ties going beyond goods and aligning with many sectors Scottish businesses are active in. The day ended with an informal dinner that encouraged open conversation and new introductions between our own delegates.

The following day began at the Egyptian Bureau for Cultural&Educational Affairs where Minister Plenipotentiary Wael Abdelraheem and the Egyptian British Chamber of Commerce shared detailed insight on Egypt’s trade and investment landscape. Delegates then received practical guidance on international trade documentation and visa requirements before being welcomed by the National Bank of Egypt UK for a networking lunch.

The afternoon moved to the Embassy of Ethiopia where the Ambassador hosted the group for an exceptional traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony followed by a comprehensive briefing on opportunities across Ethiopia’s rapidly developing economy. With a population of over 120 million people and a labour-rich workforce, Ethiopia is actively opening up multiple sectors for growth and foreign investment. Key opportunities highlighted include agribusiness and agro-processing, from large-scale crop production to value addition through processing of dairy, meat, cereals and packaging. The government’s push to build integrated agro-industrial parks creates space for investment in machinery, processing equipment, cold-storage and supply-chain infrastructure.

The evening brought one of the week’s highlights as delegates were welcomed to Dover House by kind permission of the Secretary of State for Scotland The Rt Hon Douglas Alexander MP. More than 60 dignitaries, industry leaders and businesses from Scotland, London and Africa attended. Anna Macmillan from the Scotland Office delivered the keynote, with Ebury and Diageo as generous event partners. Diageo served a selection of outstanding whisky cocktails and Ebury spoke about the importance of global trade to business resilience and growth.

The final day was held at Scotland House for the Scotland-Africa Women in Business event with speakers from across the globe and the Women in Trade Hub. Delegates and guests took part in an animated discussion on the Scottish Government’s Gender Export Gap and shared ideas on how to accelerate women’s international trade ambitions.

Frazer Lang, CEO of the Scottish Africa Business Association, said:

“This year’s Scotland London Africa Week has delivered a real sense of purpose and progress. The depth of engagement from partners across government and industry has been outstanding and the enthusiasm from our delegates shows just how much potential there is for Scotland and Africa to grow together. We are proud to support that journey and delighted with the momentum created throughout the week.”

Seona Shand, COO of the Scottish Africa Business Association, added:

“The discussions this week were refreshing, honest and ambitious. From market insights to the inspiring energy of our Women in Business event, delegates left motivated and better connected. It is clear that Scotland’s expertise aligns strongly with the priorities of many African markets and there is real appetite on all sides to build practical, long-term partnerships.”

Scotland London Africa Week 2025 demonstrated the powerful impact of direct engagement, shared knowledge and international collaboration. With enthusiastic participation from every sector, the week showcased Scotland’s commitment to deepening its economic ties with African markets and highlighted the valuable role of SABA in driving these connections forward.

About the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA):

SABA is the preeminent non-political, Africa focussed, members trade organisation with an unrivalled board of experienced directors which promotes trade, investment and knowledge sharing between Scotland’s world class expertise and Africa’s priority sectors including energy, agriculture, the blue economy, healthcare, skills training and education by leveraging extensive commercial, trade, political and government contacts across Scotland and Africa.

As part of this, our team organises private meetings, round tables, seminars, conferences, global trade missions and offers market research, intelligence sharing and consultancy services.