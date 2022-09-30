Demonstrating the unrivaled quality of the thriving industry of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Export Development Authority (https://www.SaudiExports.gov.sa) (Saudi Exports) will actively participate in “The Big 5 Construct Nigeria” which will be held between September 27 and September 29, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city and its commercial and industrial hub. The annual exhibition will showcase the latest innovations and technical know-how, addressing sustainable solutions and providing opportunities for strategic partnerships, agreements, and deals to accelerate businesses and build and grow robust relationships with current clients as well as potential ones.

Remarkably, the Nigerian version of “The Big 5 Construct” global event will be a great platform for the Saudi construction products sector, as the exhibition will be dedicated to subsurface quarrying and sand mining. In parallel, the event will focus on the development of quarrying and unclassified mining activities along with the nonmetallic mineral product industry. This will provide an unparalleled opportunity for 15 Saudi construction materials companies to promote communication, cooperation, and experience exchange and leverage the competitive quality of Saudi products under the “Made in Saudi” program which will reflect the Kingdom’s thriving commercial, industrial, and investment sectors.

Saudi Exports’ active participation in an event of such a global scale is part of its strategy to participate in local, regional, and international forums, including conferences and exhibitions. Through its “Made in Saudi” initiative, “Saudi Exports” manifests its role in supporting exporters and enhancing their competitiveness in an attempt to achieve Saudi Vision 2030 objectives and raise the contribution of Saudi non-oil exports to non-oil GDP to 50%. In addition, Saudi Exports seeks to promote the overall export environment, enhance exporters’ capabilities and readiness to compete globally, and elevate the image and brand of Saudi Arabia’s exports to boost their positioning across global markets.