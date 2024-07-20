Africa Oil Week (AOW) – an Africa-hosted oil and gas conference – will be acquired by Sankofa Events, a London startup created in July 2024, led by Paul Sinclair – former Government Relations Executive of Africa Oil Week. Aimed at transforming the event, the acquisition will see the conference take a new direction as it continues to promote investment and development across the African energy sector. Representing the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org) views this strategic acquisition as a critical step towards creating more inclusive dialogue regarding African energy matters. Under new ownership, AOW has the chance to redefine itself as an event that is not only African-based but African-driven.

For over 25 years, AOW has held an annual event in South Africa centered around supporting investment in African oil and gas projects. While the event has played a role in facilitating dialogue between African and global stakeholders, the decision to move the event to Dubai following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 brought to attention the lack of respect for the continent. While Africa – specifically South Africa – was well-equipped and fully capable of hosting an international conference in a safe and productive manner, the decision to take the conversation about African energy out of the continent effectively silenced and marginalized African voices. This was especially devastating given the fact that at a time when Africa most-needed investment, it was left out of the discussion.

The repercussions of AOW’s decision were far-reaching and damaging. It perpetuated the notion that African issues are better addressed outside of Africa, reinforcing harmful stereotypes and power dynamics. Moreover, it deprived African energy professionals, entrepreneurs, key players, policymakers and African citizens of a critical platform to drive progress. By prioritizing convenience and profit over principle and solidarity, AOW betrayed its commitment to Africa’s energy development. Despite the focus on many African countries and their potential in energy, most were unable to travel to the event due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions. As such, the move to Dubai was a painful reminder of the industry’s historical exploitation and neglect of African interests.

“To achieve its goals of becoming an electrified and industrialized economy, Africa needs collaboration, unity and partnerships. The decision to move AOW to foreign soil directly opposed all of these aspects. Sankofa Events has a unique and strategic opportunity to turn this conference around, addressing polarization and divisions perpetuated by previous ownership,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Now, Sankofa Events – through its acquisition of AOW – aims to address this unjust decision head-on by transforming the event into an African-led platform. The acquisition not only creates the opportunity for a change in ownership but the introduction of fresh perspectives that align closely with Africa’s goals as a continent. Led by an African startup, AOW has the chance to redefine its narrative and play a more central role in driving impactful change in Africa.

“As a leading advocate for Africa’s energy development, the AEC looks forward to working with Sankofa Events to promote the continent’s energy potential, foster economic growth and enhance cooperation among African energy stakeholders. We believe that this new chapter for AOW will contribute to a more unified and prosperous energy community in Africa,” added Ayuk.