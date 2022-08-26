International energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has confirmed its presence and participation as a platinum sponsor at the African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) 2022 conference and exhibition, Africa’s biggest event for the energy sector which will take place from 18 – 21 October in Cape Town. Representing one of the global companies driving development across Africa’s entire energy value chain, the participation of Sahara Energy as a platinum sponsor is crucial for shaping dialogue around the challenges, opportunities and overall outlook of the continent’s energy sector and its role in driving socioeconomic development.

With a strong footprint across the upstream sector in Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Ghana, Sahara Group’s upstream division continues to spearhead exploration, production and infrastructure development in Africa. Sahara Group’s target to boost current energy production from 10,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) to 100,000 bpd in the next five years is a strong testament of the company’s commitment to playing a key role in maximizing the production and exploitation of the continent’s oil and gas resources to address growing energy poverty and drive industrial growth. In this regard, Sahara Group is well positioned, as a platinum sponsor, to drive AEW 2022 discussions around the challenges and opportunities associated with Africa’s oil and gas upstream sector while providing an update on the company’s operations.

Meanwhile, Sahara Group’s midstream division is one of Africa’s leading petroleum trading businesses with the firm trading an average 80 million barrels of crude and four million metric tons of refined products, owning 76,000 cubic meters of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels as well as stakes in some of the continent’s major refineries including Societe Ivorienne de Raffinage in Ivory Coast and Societe Africaine de Raffinage in Senegal. With Africa’s gas market headed towards a boom with major discoveries and infrastructure developments in both emerging and established markets such as Nigeria, where Sahara Group already has a strong presence, the company is rallying towards boosting the landscape through partnerships with national oil companies and regulators such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation regarding LPG and liquefied natural gas production, trading and transportation.

In the downstream sector, Sahara Group is one of Africa’s most active companies through its involvement in energy procurement, storage and distribution in Ghana, Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya, Senegal and Nigeria, while in the power sector, the group represents one of the largest power generation and distribution companies in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a portfolio of five generation plants producing 1.8 GW of capacity and powering over one million households. Sahara Group’s commitment to providing world-class solutions across the power, oil and gas markets makes the company an important and reliable partner for Africa as the continent seeks to maximize the development of domestic resources to diversify the energy mix for energy security, affordability and sustainability.

“The Chamber is honored to host Sahara Group as a platinum sponsor, an energy market champion that continues to challenge Africa’s energy industry growth barriers. Through Sahara Group’s diverse energy operations, Africa’s overall energy sector is headed for strong growth and this is what AEW 2022 discussions will focus on,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

As a platinum sponsor for AEW 2022, Sahara Group will participate in high-level meetings and panel discussions around energy investments, access and security while promoting the company’s future growth plans as well as its role in making energy poverty history across the continent by 2030.

About the African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.