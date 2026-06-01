RSSB Tigers Become First BAL Champion from Rwanda

Tigers Guard Craig Randall II Named 2026 BAL Most Valuable Player, Receives Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy

BAL Sets Records Across Attendance, Social Media Engagement, and Partner Support

Rwanda’s RSSB Tigers today defeated Angola’s Petro de Luanda 90-88 to win the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) (https://BAL.NBA.com) Championship, which took place at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, and reached fans in 214 countries and territories. The Tigers are the first team from Rwanda to win the BAL Championship.

The 2026 BAL season set records across attendance, social media engagement, and partner support. More than 110,000 fans attended BAL games this season, including record attendance for the group phase games in South Africa and Morocco. The BAL generated a record of more than 1.1 billion views on social media this season, and a record 22 marketing, merchandising and institutional partners supported the league throughout the season.

Following the game, BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and FIBA Africa President Anibal Manave presented the RSSB Tigers with the BAL Championship Trophy and Tigers guard Craig Randall II with The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for winning the 2026 BAL Most Valuable Player Award. Randall recorded per game averages of 36.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists during the season, setting a BAL record for most points in game when he scored 54 points against Tanzania’s Dar City on April 4.

The Tigers went 6-2 during the Kalahari Conference group phase and Playoffs, defeating Morocco’s FUS Rabat and Egypt’s Al Ahly in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to advance to the Championship. Libya’s Al Ahly Ly defeated Al Ahly 106-98 in the third-place game earlier today.

Notable attendees throughout the 2026 BAL Playoffs and Finals included NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum; FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis; NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi; Fall; Manave; Dallas Mavericks President and Alternate Governor Masai Ujiri; BAL Ambassadors Luol Deng, Joakim Noah, Pops Mensah-Bonsu, Ian Mahinmi and Chiney Ogwumike; WNBA legend and Boston Celtics Vice President of Team Operations and Organizational Growth Allison Feaster; and former WNBA player and 2026 FIBA Hall of Fame inductee Clarisse Machanguana.

The BAL has also announced the Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sportsmanship Award winner, All-BAL First Team, All-BAL Second Team, All-BAL Defensive First Team, All-BAL Defensive Second Team and Ubuntu Award winner. The voting panels varied for each award and comprised fans, coaches, team captains, media, broadcasters, and scouts.

2026 BAL Coach of the Year

RSSB Tigers head coach Henry Mwinuka led the team to a 4-1 record and first-place finish in the Kalahari Conference group phase before leading the team to its first BAL Championship. Mwinuka is the first Tanzanian to win the award.

2026 BAL Defensive Player of the Year

RSSB Tigers center Mangok Mathiang received The Dikembe Mutombo Trophy after helping his team to a 7-2 record and recording per game averages of 16 points, 14.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

2026 BAL Sportsmanship Award

Al Ahly Ly point guard Mohamed Sadi received The Manute Bol Trophy for exemplifying the ideals of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

2026 BAL Ubuntu Trophy Presented by Qatar Foundation

On May 27, Nairobi City Thunder forward Ariel Koranga was honored with the 2026 BAL Ubuntu Award in recognition of his efforts in his native Kenya to use basketball to empower young women. Through a program that combines basketball training with mentorship, education, life skills and mental health support, he has reached more than 300 athletes across the country, including from underserved communities.

2026 All-BAL First Team

Position Player Team Guard Childe Dundão Petro de Luanda Guard Craig Randall II RSSB Tigers Guard/Forward Donovan Williams Al Ahly Ly Forward Majok Deng Al Ahly Ly Forward/Center Mangok Mathiang RSSB Tigers

2026 All-BAL Second Team

Position Player Team Guard Omar Abada Club Africain Guard Zachary Lofton Al Ahly Guard/Forward Kevin Murphy Al Ahly Forward Aboubakar Gakou Petro de Luanda Forward/Center Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. Al Ahly Ly

2026 All-BAL Defensive First Team

Position Player Team Guard Childe Dundão Petro de Luanda Guard Mohamed Sadi Al Ahly Ly Guard/Forward Aminu Mohammed Club Africain Forward Mouhamadou Diagne FUS Rabat Forward/Center Mangok Mathiang RSSB Tigers

2026 All-BAL Defensive Second Team

Position Player Team Guard David Michineau Dar City Guard Axel Toupane ASC Ville de Dakar Guard/Forward Majok Deng Al Ahly Ly Forward Osayi Osifo Al Ahly Forward/Center Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. Al Ahly Ly

Contact:

Marie-Pierre Anamba Onana

Basketball Africa League

+221 78 637 70 62

Manamba@theBAL.com